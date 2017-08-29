The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 29

1. Catch a screening of The Princess Bride at Pritzker Pavilion as part of the Millennium Park Summer Film Series. Entry is free and the movie begins at 6:30pm.

2. See some of Chicago’s best sketch and improv comedians perform at Ten Dollar Comedy at the Second City Training Center. The show begins at 8:30pm and tickets are, fittingly, $10.

2. See the Museum of Contemporary Art’s current exhibit “Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats its Own Leg,” which is in its last month. MCA admission is free for Illinois residents today, and it’s open from 10am to 8pm.

