The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Aug 8

1. Tonight, Millennium Park Summer Film Series is screening a double feature of Ghost and The Shining at Pritzker Pavilion. Admission is free, and the first movie begins at 6:30pm.

2. Hear live jazz on the Museum of Contemporary Art's patio at their summer series, Tuesdays on the Terrace. MCA admission is free for Illinois residents on Tuesdays, and the evening jazz program begins at 5:30pm.

3. Hear guitarist Dustin Wong and Japanese experimental pop artist Takako Minekawa perform their dreamlike music at the Empty Bottle. The show is at 9pm and tickets are $8.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.