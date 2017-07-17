  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 18

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday July 17 2017, 6:00pm

1. Time Out Chicago’s second Sunset Sail Happy Hour of the summer is tonight at 7pm. Tickets are $30 and include two glasses of wine, a two-hour cruise on Lake Michigan, a DJ and more.

2. Talenti is handing out 20,000 pints of gelato in Millennium Park today beginning at noon. Grab a pint and then see a free screening of La La Land in Pritzker Pavilion at 6:30pm.

3. See some of Chicago’s best up-and-coming stand-ups perform at Chicago Underground Comedy. The weekly show is at Beat Kitchen at 9:30pm, and admission is just $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 289 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

