Talenti is handing out another 20,000 free pints of gelato in Millennium Park

If you didn't get a chance to cash in on free gelato last month when Talenti showed up in Millennium Park with 15,000 pints for the taking, you might want to sneak out of the office for lunch tomorrow. The gelato purveyor is back in the park on Tuesday, July 18 from noon to 9pm—this time with 20,000 pints of frozen goodness. The giveaway coincides with the Millennium Park Film Series, which will be showing La La Land tomorrow night. Of course, there's a very good chance the pints will be long gone by the time the film begins at 6:30pm.

Talenti will once again hand out new flavors, such as Cinnamon Peach Biscuit and Vanilla Chai, alongside old favorites, like Double Dark Chocolate Gelato and Alphonso Mango Sorbetto. Lucky for you, tomorrow's forecast calls for perfect gelato-eating conditions: 82 and sunny.

