The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 25

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday July 25 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Peter McCullough

1. Tickets are still available to see living legend Paul McCartney at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tonight. Tickets start at $71.

2. Tonight the Millennium Park Summer Film Series is screening the Academy Award-winning 1970s drama Network. It’s free and starts at 6:30pm.

3. The Museum of Contemporary Art is free to Illinois residents and open until 8pm today. The museum's weekly live jazz program, Tuesdays on the Terrace, begins at 5:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

