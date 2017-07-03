The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 4

1. Happy Fourth of July! There are fireworks displays happening all over the city and suburbs tonight. The Navy Pier fireworks are free to view and begin at 9:30pm.

2. The Museum of Contemporary Art is open all day, from 10am to 9pm, and is free to Illinois residents. Check out their latest exhibition, Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg.

3. Celebrate America by seeing the popular Hamilton spoof, Spamilton, tonight at the Royal George Theater at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.