  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 4

By Grace Perry Posted: Monday July 3 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, July 4
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

1. Happy Fourth of July! There are fireworks displays happening all over the city and suburbs tonight. The Navy Pier fireworks are free to view and begin at 9:30pm.

2. The Museum of Contemporary Art is open all day, from 10am to 9pm, and is free to Illinois residents. Check out their latest exhibition, Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg.

3. Celebrate America by seeing the popular Hamilton spoof, Spamilton, tonight at the Royal George Theater at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 273 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest