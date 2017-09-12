The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 12

1. Catch Ten Dollar Comedy, a variety show featuring some of Chicago’s best up-and-coming comedians, tonight at the Second City Training Center. The show is at 8:30pm and tickets are $10.

2. Head to Danny’s Tavern in Bucktown for Off Chances, the neighborhood hot spot’s monthly queer dance party. The event begins at 10pm and is free to attend.

3. See “Virtue of the Vicious,” a contemporary art show where artists tackle the effects of patriotism in American culture, at the Hyde Park Art Center. It’s open from 9am to 8pm and is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.