The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 19

1. Learn about Chicago’s storied past with a drink in hand at the Chicago History Museum’s History Happy Hour. It’s happening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and admission is $15.

2. Check out “Between States: Design Solutions For Chicago’s 50 Wards,” which is part of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The exhibit debuts today at the Chicago Architecture Foundation, and is open from 9am to 9pm.

3. Comedian Ben Kronberg is headlining the weekly Chicago Underground Comedy showcase tonight. The show is at the Beat Kitchen at 9:30pm and costs $5 to attend.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.