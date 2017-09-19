  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 19

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 19
Photograph: Joseph Aaron Campbell

1. Learn about Chicago’s storied past with a drink in hand at the Chicago History Museum’s History Happy Hour. It’s happening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and admission is $15.

2. Check out “Between States: Design Solutions For Chicago’s 50 Wards,” which is part of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The exhibit debuts today at the Chicago Architecture Foundation, and is open from 9am to 9pm.

3. Comedian Ben Kronberg is headlining the weekly Chicago Underground Comedy showcase tonight. The show is at the Beat Kitchen at 9:30pm and costs $5 to attend.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 376 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest