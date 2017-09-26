  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 26

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Ashlee Benes
Tuesdays on the Terrace at MCA

1. Tonight is the final installment of Tuesdays on the Terrace 2017 at MCA. It starts at 5:30pm and is free to attend. Plus, admission to the entire museum is free for Illinois residents all day.

2. The Ace Hotel is screening two architectural films on its rooftop space tonight as part of the Chicago Architecture Biennial. The event starts at 6:30pm and tickets are $10.

3. The Art Institute’s exhibition “Steve McQueen: End Credits” only has about a week left in Chicago. The museum is open today from 10:30am to 5pm, and the exhibit is included in museum admission.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

