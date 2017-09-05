The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 5

1. Tonight, rock legend Alice Cooper with introduce 1992 classic Wayne’s World at the final installment of the Millennium Park Film Series. It’s free and begins at 6:30pm.
2. Tickets are still available for tonight’s 7:30pm production of the new musical Trevor at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. Tickets start at $35.
3. Illinois residents enjoy free admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Stick around for live jazz music on the terrace beginning at 5:30pm.
For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.
