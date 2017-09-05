  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 5

By Grace P Posted: Tuesday September 5 2017, 12:01am

1. Tonight, rock legend Alice Cooper with introduce 1992 classic Wayne’s World at the final installment of the Millennium Park Film Series. It’s free and begins at 6:30pm.

2. Tickets are still available for tonight’s 7:30pm production of the new musical Trevor at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. Tickets start at $35.

3. Illinois residents enjoy free admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Stick around for live jazz music on the terrace beginning at 5:30pm. 

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace P 355 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

