The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Tue, Sept 5

1. Tonight, rock legend Alice Cooper with introduce 1992 classic Wayne’s World at the final installment of the Millennium Park Film Series. It’s free and begins at 6:30pm.

2. Tickets are still available for tonight’s 7:30pm production of the new musical Trevor at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. Tickets start at $35.

3. Illinois residents enjoy free admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art today. Stick around for live jazz music on the terrace beginning at 5:30pm.

