The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 16

1. Scottish twee-pop act Belle and Sebastian play the Chicago Theatre tonight, with Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker opening. Tickets are available starting at $53, and the show starts at 7:30pm.

2. Hawaiian superstar Bruno Mars opens a three-night stint at the United Center tonight at 8pm. Tickets for this evening's show are available starting at $144.

3. Catch a solid lineup of Chicago-based standup comedians at Comedians You Should Know tonight at 9:30pm. It’s at Timothy O’Toole’s in River North, and tickets are $5.

