  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 16

By Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 16
Chicago Theatre

1. Scottish twee-pop act Belle and Sebastian play the Chicago Theatre tonight, with Tennessee singer-songwriter Julien Baker opening. Tickets are available starting at $53, and the show starts at 7:30pm.

2. Hawaiian superstar Bruno Mars opens a three-night stint at the United Center tonight at 8pm. Tickets for this evening's show are available starting at $144.

3. Catch a solid lineup of Chicago-based standup comedians at Comedians You Should Know tonight at 9:30pm. It’s at Timothy O’Toole’s in River North, and tickets are $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By 329 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest