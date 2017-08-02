  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 2

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday August 2 2017, 12:01am

1. Tickets are still available to see indie rock veterans Spoon play at Metro ahead of their Lollapalooza performance. The show is at 9pm and tickets are $98.

2. See a free performance of Romeo and Juliet at Gage Park, as part of Chicago Shakespeare Theatre’s Shakespeare In The Parks series. The show begins at 6:30pm.

3. Watch the MLS All-Star Team match up against Real Madrid tonight at Soldier Field. Kickoff is at 8pm and tickets start at $200.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 309 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

