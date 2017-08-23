The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 23

1. The Music Box Theatre’s outdoor Movies at the Park series concludes tonight with a screening of The Blues Brothers. It’s free to attend and starts at 7pm.

2. See Spamilton, the spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical, at the Royal George Theatre tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available starting at $35.

3. Sip a cocktail with the fish at Jazzin’ at the Shedd at the Shedd Aquarium. The weekly event starts at 5pm and costs $20 at the door.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.