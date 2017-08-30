The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 30

1. The annual Chicago Fringe Festival begins today, showcasing more than 200 theater performances over 12 days. Shows take place across Jefferson Park and cost $15 to attend.

2. See comedy group Huggable Riot’s 12th sketch revue, Judgmental Institutions, at the Annoyance Theatre. Tonight’s show is at 8pm and costs $12.

3. Try your hand at Veggie Bingo at the Hideout for a chance to win a bounty of fresh produce. This summertime event starts at 5:30pm and bingo cards cost $4 each.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.