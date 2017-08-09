  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Aug 9

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday August 9 2017, 12:02am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Tonight, Music Box Theatre’s Movies at the Park series is screening The Sandlot. The movie starts at 7pm and admission is free.

2. Explore Lakeview’s Latino history at La Havana Madrid at the Goodman Theatre. Tickets for tonight’s 7:30pm show start at $36.

3. Compete to win a haul of fresh produce at Veggie Bingo at the Hideout tonight. The games start at 5:30pm, and bingo cards cost $4 a piece.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

