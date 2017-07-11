The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 12

1. Watch a screening of 1993 Cubs classic Rookie Of The Year right outside the ballpark at the Park at Wrigley tonight. The screening starts at 7pm and is free to attend.

2. Explore the DePaul Art Museum's latest exhibit Stranger Things, which is an intriguing look at everyday objects. The museum is open from 11am to 7pm and is free to attend.

3. See a staging of Eugene O'Neil's only comedy, Ah, Wilderness! at the Goodman Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available, starting at $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.