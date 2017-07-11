  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 12

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday July 11 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 12
Photograph: CC/Flickr/Arturo Pardavila III

1. Watch a screening of 1993 Cubs classic Rookie Of The Year right outside the ballpark at the Park at Wrigley tonight. The screening starts at 7pm and is free to attend. 

2. Explore the DePaul Art Museum's latest exhibit Stranger Things, which is an intriguing look at everyday objects. The museum is open from 11am to 7pm and is free to attend.

3. See a staging of Eugene O'Neil's only comedy, Ah, Wilderness! at the Goodman Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available, starting at $25. 

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 283 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest