The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 26

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: JenniferCatherinePhotography.com

1. Watch an inconspicuous Loop alleyway transform into a party with Chicago artists and DJs at ACTIVATE. It’s free and right next to the Chicago Theatre.

2. Check out Chicago Shakespeare Theatre’s outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet at Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier. It’s free and starts at 7pm.

3. See a free screening of the original Ghostbusters at the Park at Wrigley tonight at 7pm. It’s part of the Music Box Theatre Movies at the Park series.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

By Grace Perry 301 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

