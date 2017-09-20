  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 20

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 20
Photograph: Hallie Duesenberg
Father John Misty

1. Dreamy folk singer Father John Misty headlines the Auditorium Theatre tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available starting at $33.

2. Laugh the night away at Spamilton, a satirical musical that pokes fun at Hamilton and its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show takes place at the Royal George Theatre and tickets start at $59.

3. Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s exhibition “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg” is only at the Museum of Contemporary Art until Sunday, so see it while you can. The MCA is open from 10am to 5pm today.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 378 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest