The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 20

1. Dreamy folk singer Father John Misty headlines the Auditorium Theatre tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available starting at $33.

2. Laugh the night away at Spamilton, a satirical musical that pokes fun at Hamilton and its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show takes place at the Royal George Theatre and tickets start at $59.

3. Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s exhibition “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg” is only at the Museum of Contemporary Art until Sunday, so see it while you can. The MCA is open from 10am to 5pm today.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.