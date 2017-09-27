The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 27

1. See Christoph Willibald Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice featuring the Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera tonight. Tickets for this evening's 7:30pm show start at $69.

2. Fabitat, one of Chicago’s best drag parties, is happening tonight at Beauty Bar. The party starts at 9pm and is free to attend.

3. See 26 horror-comedy scenes back to back at 26 Presents: Net-Flix and Kill. The show starts at 8pm at the Broadway at Pride Arts Center, and tickets are $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.