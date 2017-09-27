  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 27

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Katie Kullen
Fall Foliage in Chicago

1. See Christoph Willibald Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice featuring the Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera tonight. Tickets for this evening's 7:30pm show start at $69.

2. Fabitat, one of Chicago’s best drag parties, is happening tonight at Beauty Bar. The party starts at 9pm and is free to attend.

3. See 26 horror-comedy scenes back to back at 26 Presents: Net-Flix and Kill. The show starts at 8pm at the Broadway at Pride Arts Center, and tickets are $10.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 386 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

