  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 6

By Grace P Posted: Wednesday September 6 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 6
Brenna Hernandez

1. Shedd Aquarium admission is free for Illinois residents this month. While you’re there, check out Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the aquarium’s weekly cocktail hour. It begins at 5pm and costs $20.

2. Disney’s Aladdin only has a few Chicago performances left, so see it today. Tickets are available for the 2 and 7:30pm shows starting at $62.

3. Explore the Ukrainian Institute’s latest group exhibition “Domestic Disturbances.” The gallery is open today from noon to 4pm, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace P 357 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments