The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, Sept 6

1. Shedd Aquarium admission is free for Illinois residents this month. While you’re there, check out Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the aquarium’s weekly cocktail hour. It begins at 5pm and costs $20.

2. Disney’s Aladdin only has a few Chicago performances left, so see it today. Tickets are available for the 2 and 7:30pm shows starting at $62.

3. Explore the Ukrainian Institute’s latest group exhibition “Domestic Disturbances.” The gallery is open today from noon to 4pm, and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.