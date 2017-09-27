The Violet Hour will celebrate its 10th birthday with an epic party

Chicago's craft cocktail pioneer The Violet Hour will ring in a decade in Wicker Park with a "Bending the House Rules" anniversary party on Monday, October 2. Though there's no word yet on whether or not O-Bombs and cell phones will be permitted, here's what we know so far: The speakeasy will bring back some of its former bartenders who have helped develop the boundary-pushing menu throughout the years. Cocktail nerds will be psyched to see alumni like Nandini Khaund (Cindy’s), Alyssa Heidt (The Aviary) and Brad Bolt (Bar DeVille) behind the bar that night. They'll be crafting old favorites from a one-night-only menu.
The best part? All cocktails will be available for just $10 ($3 off the usual price tag). Beyond the booze, guests will be able to enjoy a la carte bites and a DJ throughout the evening. Heads up: Since this is a first-come, first-served event, you'll want to arrive early to avoid standing in line. The party starts at 6pm and rages on until 1am. Just don't bring anyone that you wouldn't bring to your mother's house for Sunday supper.
