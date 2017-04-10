The Whistler is bringing back its ‘Star Wars’ cantina

Back in 2015, just as the Star Wars saga was being revived for a new generation, Logan Square cocktail bar the Whistler decided to celebrate The Force Awakens with a themed party. For one evening, the bar transformed into the Mos Eisley Cantina, serving a selection of intergalactic drinks that included a Tatooine Sunset (made with Malört) and Blue Milk. Echoing the enthusiasm that greeted the 1999 Star Wars prequel, The Phantom Menace, costumed fans formed a line that stretched around the block, waiting hours for the chance to enter the Whistler.

Beginning at 6pm on May 4th (which is recognized as Star Wars Day), you'll get another chance to experience the Whistler's selection of cocktails and music from a galaxy far far away. Once again, the bar's house band, Silent Reading, will be performing sci-fi songs (including the ubiquitous "Cantina Band" ditty) as Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. You can expect some fresh Star Wars–themed drinks, since there are now two new movies to draw inspiration from—perhaps a "Jyn and Tonic" or a "Kylo-ball?" Arrive early, because no amount of Jedi mind tricks will allow you to avoid the inevitable line.

