There's a disco ball playing Katy Perry's new single near the Chicago Theatre

Itching for a preview of Katy Perry's latest single? This morning, the pop superstar announced on Twitter that she had placed disco ball listening stations in major cities around the globe, each outfitted with a pair of earbuds and a preview of her new song, called "Chained to the Rhythm."

As luck would have it, one of the disco balls was chained up to a fence near the Chicago Theatre. Contrary to the map provided on Perry's Twitter account, it's not placed directly in front of the Chicago Theatre—instead, it's situated in front of the entrance to Old Navy at the corner of Randolph Street and State Street.

Unfortunately, the disco ball isn't playing the entirety of Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm", just a roughly 20 second chunk of the chorus on loop. You'll likely have to wait to hear the whole song (which, as its title suggests, sounds like an uptempo dance club anthem) until Perry performs it at the Grammys this Sunday.

During the 20 minutes we spent at the listening station, only two people stopped to listen to Perry's new track. "I think dance party Katy Perry is someone that we've all missed for a couple years. The song has a high BPM, there are disco balls all over the world, it's kind of hard to argue with that," said MTV News staff writer Sasha Geffen, who came to the Loop to hear the song. "It's also hard to judge a song based on 20 seconds on repeat."

If you want to listen for yourself, the disco ball will likely remain at the corner of Randolph Street and State Street throughout the rest of the afternoon. Why not turn your lunch break into an impromptu Katy Perry dance party?

Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones): https://t.co/rvwWsTmQHi — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 8, 2017

Photograph: Zach Long

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.