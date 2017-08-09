There’s a new rooftop bar opening in the West Loop tomorrow

When it comes to new rooftop bars, we believe in the “better late than never” philosophy. Though summer 2017 is slowly slipping away, we're not about to turn down a late bloomer in the outdoor bar department. On August 10, Ace Hotel will debut Waydown, its serene seventh-floor rooftop bar, to the general public.

Located in the epicenter of the West Loop, Ace Hotel's new bar space is decked out in cozy tables for two, comfy bench areas for groups, an open-air bar and a DJ booth. Inside, in a separate covered area, barflies can saddle up at another bar when the weather sours.

The beverage program—a mix of canned beer, wine, shots, craft cocktails and frozen drinks—is curated by beverage director Caitlin Laman, formerly of Mezcaleria Las Flores. The “eclectic bar bites” are a product of executive chef Pat Sheerin (Trenchermen). Waydown will be open Monday through Friday 4pm–2am, Saturday 3pm–3am and Sunday 3pm–2am.

Summer may be winding down, but we'll milk rooftop season until the very last drop of frozen espresso martini (which is reportedly on the menu).

