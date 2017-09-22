There’s now a Super Mario Bros.–themed corn maze in Illinois

Wahoo! Fans of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. game franchise can kick off fall by heading north to Woodstock, Illinois, where All Seasons Orchard has opened its annual corn maze.

A bird’s eye view shows the detailed depiction of the ’80s video-game icon and his pals, Luigi, Toad and Princess Peach. As guests wander through the maze, they encounter interactive features such as games, trivia checkpoints and more. The corn maze usually takes 20 to 40 minutes to navigate and is appropriate for all ages. There are also other activities on the property, such as a petting zoo, pumpkin patch and apple orchard—hence the farm’s name.

Sure, it still feels like summer, but once it cools down, this is a great way to get out of the city and celebrate the season. And if Nintendo’s not your thing, Cubs fans can head southwest of the city to Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport, Illinois, for its #FlyTheW maze. The family-owned farm began planning the intricate design after the baseball team’s 2016 World Series win and will open it up to the public on Saturday, September 23.

All Seasons Orchard is open weekdays from 10am to 5pm and weekends from 10am to 6pm. The orchard will remain open until October 31.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm is open from 10am to 6 pm and will remain open until October 31.

