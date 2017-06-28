This ‘Point Break’ party promises 100 percent pure adrenaline

This is your wakeup call: History’s greatest movie about surfers who rob banks in U.S. President masks is turning 26, and @North Bar is marking the occasion with The 50 Year Storm: A Point Break Party. The Wicker Park bar’s July 13 event will naturally center on a screening of the 1991 Keanu Reeves–Patrick Swayze–Gary Busey classic (let’s never mention the garbage 2015 remake), along with surf tunes, prize giveaways and Ex-President burlesque dancers (the correct term is babes). Start practicing your best Johnny Utah line readings now—“I! Am! An F! B! I! Agent!”
