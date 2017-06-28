  • Blog
  • LOL
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This ‘Point Break’ party promises 100 percent pure adrenaline

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday June 28 2017, 12:06pm

This ‘Point Break’ party promises 100 percent pure adrenaline

This is your wakeup call: History’s greatest movie about surfers who rob banks in U.S. President masks is turning 26, and @North Bar is marking the occasion with The 50 Year Storm: A Point Break Party. The Wicker Park bar’s July 13 event will naturally center on a screening of the 1991 Keanu Reeves–Patrick Swayze–Gary Busey classic (let’s never mention the garbage 2015 remake), along with surf tunes, prize giveaways and Ex-President burlesque dancers (the correct term is babes). Start practicing your best Johnny Utah line readings now—“I! Am! An F! B! I! Agent!”

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 500 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest