Tickets for Three Floyds' Dark Lord Day go on sale next week

Did the $200 price tag for Three Floyds' infamous Dark Lord Day beer release hurt a bit last year? Never fear, craft beer geeks, Three Floyds has a plan to at least keep a little more cash in your wallet. Tickets to this year's Dark Lord Day are $180 (with a limit of two per person—if you're really into cellaring that vertical). They go on sale on March 18 at noon CST—the festival will be held on brewery grounds in Munster on May 13.

For the uninitiated, Dark Lord Day is the day for beer geeks to flock to Munster to grab their allotment of Dark Lord Imperial Stout (four bottles, plus one bottle of a variant are guaranteed with each ticket—details have not yet been released on variants), a commemorative tote bag and a day at the brewery grounds with food and music (usually metal), and of course, beer. It's considered one of the top events for beer collectors and aficionados who want to try to get their hands on anything limited and new. As always, tickets are expected to sell quickly so if you're planning on trying to attend this year, have your computer at the ready next Saturday.

