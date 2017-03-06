Today is the last day to skate the ribbon at Maggie Daley Park

With temperatures expected to hit 60 degrees on Monday, ice skating may be the furthest thing from your mind, but it shouldn’t be. Today is your last chance this season to cruise around the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park.

The weather will be perfect for one more trip across the iconic ice skating rink, which will be open from 10am to 8pm. Admission to the skating ribbon is free, but skate rental costs $12. According to the park, the zamboni will be out at 2:30pm and 5:30pm for 45 to 60 minutes, but that still leaves plenty of time for you to head over and lace up before the season slides to abrupt halt.

