Tympanic Theatre Company ends its 10-year run

Tympanic Theatre Company announced this morning that it will close up shop after 10 years in Chicago. The company’s current production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which ends this weekend, will be its last.

Founded by a group of Florida State University alumni in 2007, Tympanic was itinerant for its entire tenure. It staged 17 full-length productions and a number of short-work festivals, including its first production in August 2007, Splintered Crosses, a collection of pieces about faith. Full productions included Scott T. Barsotti’s Brewed, Randall Colburn’s Verse Chorus Verse and Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Social Creatures.

Tympanic also produced collections of short plays based, track-by-track, on influential rock albums, including 2012’s Deliver Us from Nowhere (inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska) and 2014’s Today We Escape (inspired by Radiohead’s OK Computer). The company’s last slated production for its 10th season was to be another of these, based on the Beatles’ “White Album;” it will not go forward. Waiting for Godot closes Sunday, March 12 at Berry United Methodist Church.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.