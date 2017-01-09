U2 will return to Soldier Field in June

After playing five shows at the United Center in 2015 on its Innocence + Experience Tour, U2 is bringing its latest summer tour back to Chicago. Bono and company will perform at Soldier Field on June 3, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. The group will perform the album in its entirety, including setlist staples such as "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." The Lumineers, best known for ubiquitous folk-rock hit "Ho Hey," will open the show.

U2's latest stop at Soldier Field will mark the band's fourth tour to play at the stadium—the U2 360° Tour came to Soldier Field in 2009 and 2011, while the group's Popmart Tour took up a three-night residency in the venue in 1997. Aside from a return appearance by Coldplay on August 17, U2 is the only other band confirmed to headline Soldier Field this summer.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Tuesday, January 17 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Considering how quickly U2 managed to sell out five dates at the United Center (a roughly 23,500 capacity venue), we wouldn't be surprised if the band tacks on a second date at Soldier Field (which has a concert capacity of more than 70,000). However, that's just a guess—if you're hoping to witness Bono's latest alter-ego (he recently resurrected MacPhisto on Jimmy Kimmel Live) and admire the Edge's guitar collection, you should probably jump on tickets for the June 3 gig.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.