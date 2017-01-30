Upcoming protests you can join in Chicago

We're just over a week into the Trump administration and every day seems to bring a new firestorm of reasons for Chicagoans to take a stand. More than a quarter of a million marchers flooded the streets on January 21 for the Women's March on Chicago and since then (hell, since November 9) groups have taken to the streets—and, as of this weekend, our airport—to stand up for our communities and against the policies being pushed through by the new administration. Below are some of the upcoming protests and rallies you can join across the city.

Durbin, Duckworth: Vote NO on DeVos!

This rally is a call for Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to vote "No" for Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos (both senators have already pledged to vote against the appointment). Organizers are also calling for Illinois governor Bruce Rauner and Speaker Madigan to fully fund public education, from pre-school through college and passing the Student ACCESS Bill (SB 2196). (Kluczynski Federal Building, 230 S Dearborn St. Jan 31 at 3:30pm.)

Rally for Reproductive Justice

Supporters of reproductive rights, including abortion, are being called on to support this rally to safeguard existing women's reproductive rights and safeguard the future of these rights and advocate for their expansion. (Thompson Center, 100 W Randolph St. Feb 10 at 5pm.)

Stop the Trump Agenda

This march starts outside Trump Tower on the one month anniversary of Trump's inauguration and then plans to move to Federal Plaza. Billed as a movement, not a moment, the protest encourages everyone to join—participating organizations so far include Black Lives Matter Women of Faith, CODE Pink Chicago, Gay Liberation Network and People United Against Oppression—and "defend immigrants, Muslims, People of Color, Women, LGBTQ People, Workers and the Poor!" (Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N Wabash. Feb 19 at noon.)

Not My President's Day Rally

Protestors are looking to spend President's Day rallying against Donald Trump and his "destructive, un-American policies." More details are still expected for this event. (Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N Wabash. Feb 20 at 9am.)

Latinxs Against Trump



This protest is meant to unify all Latinos and people of color to stand up against "the hatred and lies Trump has spread about Mexicans and immigrants." The protest is definitely open to ALL Latinos no matter where you are from. Protestors are encouraged to bring flags representing the countries they come from in addition to signs. (Cloud Gate, 55 N Michigan Ave. Feb 25 at 2pm.)

Trump Tax March



This is expected to be a big one, s part of a much larger web of marches across the country in which protesters will demand the president release his taxes, on Tax Day. The march's Facebook page says that all are welcome to join the march and seek full disclosure from the president. (Millennium Park, 201 E Randolph St. April 15 at 10am. taxmarch.org)

