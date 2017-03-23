Walk with dinosaurs at the Field Museum’s new ‘Jurassic World’ exhibit

One of the coolest things about the Field Museum is its impressive collection of rare and massive dinosaur fossils—the most famous (and fearsome) being Sue the T. rex. But while these creatures just stand around looking awesome, the museum's new dino residents will act much more like they did 75 million years ago. In May, the Field Museum will debut “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” which promises to be the most life-like simulation of dinosaurs to date.

Visitors will get up close and personal with a Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus rex, all while learning about the actual science of dinosaur DNA. And although that sounds a lot like Richard Attenborough's giddy description of actual dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park, the Field Museum is looking to the blockbuster film franchise for inspiration (minus the dinosaurs-eating-people part).

“One of our goals as a museum is to provide visitors with the best dinosaur experience in the world,” Field Museum President Richard Lariviere said in a statement. “Our fossil collections are one of the greatest things about the Field Museum, and the Jurassic World dinosaurs are an incredible way to spark our imaginations about them.”

The traveling exhibit, which is produced by Universal Brand Development and Imagine Exhibitions, made previous stops in Philadelphia and Melbourne, Australia. The Creature Technology Company (known for its work on the BBC miniseries Walking with Dinosaurs) designed the animatronic dinosaurs, which will be housed inside of a 16,000-square-foot exhibition tent on the Field Museum's front lawn.

In addition to gigantic, life-like dinosaurs, "Jurassic World" will also feature the family friendly Gentle Giants Petting Zoo, take guests inside the Raptor Training Paddock and offer a sneak peek at Jurassic World’s top-secret Indominus rex project. The exhibition opens May 26 and runs through Jan 7.

