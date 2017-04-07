Wands at the ready, a Harry Potter fest is coming to Chicagoland

Universal Studios may be the home of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but the Chicago suburb of Aurora is bringing Hogwarts to a city near you. In July, the Harry Potter Festival will transform downtown Aurora's Walter Street Mall into Diagon Alley—the cobblestoned wizarding alley and shopping center where non-Muggles can purchase anything on the Hogwarts supply list.

The festival, which takes place the day before Harry's birthday, will feature vendors and crafting stations; Hogwarts classes in potions, herbology and care of magical creatures; and Hogwarts Express mini-train rides for young wizards. Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to dress as their favorite character from the series and take part in a very magical costume parade through the City of Lumos. You'll also want to keep an eye open for Horcruxes.

A volunteer committee sponsored by the nonprofit Culture Stock is organizing Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival, which is mostly free but does offer some fee-based activities. So cast a spell to clear your schedule on July 30, and dust off your broomstick for a trip to Aurora. You can also take Metra, but where's the fun in that?

