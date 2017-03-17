Washington-Wabash station construction will disrupt Loop transit this weekend

The Chicago Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new elevated Washington/Wabash CTA station this weekend, and it's going to cause some headaches for motorists and rail commuters in the Loop. Starting at 9pm on Friday, the intersection of Wabash and Washington will be closed to traffic until 6am Monday morning. Eastbound traffic on Washington will have to take a detour at State Street and head over to Lake or Monroe.

Portions of the Loop elevated tracks will also be closed to construction work. From 10pm Friday to 4am Monday, Brown, Orange, Green and Pink line trains will be rerouted to avoid track closures.

Orange and Brown Lines: Trains will operate as one route between Kimball and Midway, via Wells and Van Buren.



Green Line: Trains will operate between Harlem and 63rd, via Wells and Van Buren.



Pink Line: Trains will operate between 54th/Cermak and Polk, then to the Racine Blue Line stop for connecting Blue Line service to and from the Loop.



According to CTA, customers can transfer between Blue and Red line subway trains and elevated trains at the Harold Washington Library and Jackson stations. To help commuters navigate the closures, CTA created this map showing where rerouted trains will operate.

The new $75 million Washington/Wabash CTA station will replace aging stations at Madison and Randolph. It is projected to open later this year, though it was originally scheduled to be completed in 2016.

