Watch where you park, street sweeping season starts on Monday

Chicago drivers have had it made this winter. The city set a record with 85 consecutive snowless days, which meant you could all but ignore those annoying "No parking when 2+ inches of snow on ground" signs. But spring has arrived, and that means it's time to do a little cleaning—street cleaning, that is.

Street sweeping season in Chicago officially begins on Monday, so you'll want to start keeping an eye open for those bright orange "no parking" signs from now until Nov 20. The city posts temporary parking restrictions one day before a street is scheduled to be cleaned but if you miss a sign or accidentally oversleep, chances are your car will be ticketed. Typically, the restriction is in place between 9am and 3pm, so if you're going to risk parking on your block the night before, make sure you set two alarms.

You can find the street sweeping schedule for all 50 wards on the city's website, or you can checkout a free service called SweepAround.us, which sends you an email a few days before your block is scheduled to be cleaned. Residential streets are usually cleaned six to seven times during the season. But if you feel like the street sweeper missed a spot, you can call 311 to make a request.

