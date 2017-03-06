  • Blog
We indulged in cake, candy and cocktails at Treat Yo' Self

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 1:43pm

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

It was a sweet weekend to be in Chicago, not only because of the relatively warm temperatures, but also because Time Out Chicago hosted its annual Treat Yo' Self event at Artifact Events on Sunday. Over the course of two sessions, attendees were able to sample delicious chocolates from Katherine Anne Confections, try Julius Meinl's decadent opera cake and sip signature cocktails provided by KOVAL Distillery. Guests also enjoyed desserts from Cookie Spin, Cookie Spin, Bake Chicago. Osteria Langhe and Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park with beers from DryHop Brewers and Corridor Brewery & Provisions. It was like one gigantic dessert, accompanied by chair massages, hair stylings and psychic readings. If you missed out on the party, take a look at our photos and try not to drool.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All photos by Jaclyn Rivas

