We tried Glazed and Infused’s new rosé-infused doughnut

To kick off its new "Thirsty Thursdays" promotion, every Glazed and Infused location will serve sweet rosé doughnuts starting today. The bottle-shaped, yeast-raised base—similar to the shop's classic Long John—is topped with a natural hibiscus-rosé glaze, white chocolate beads and the words "rosé all day" (because of course). Each confection gets a small pipette filled with a rosé reduction that's cooked down to a delicately sweet syrup. Underage doughnut aficionados needn't worry—the alcohol is eliminated through the cooking process, so you don't have to flash an ID to get in on the trend.
So, how does it taste? Don't expect any booze-forward flavors; this sweet treat has notes of punchy strawberry and vanilla, making it a damn fine addition to your morning routine if you need a sugar fix.
