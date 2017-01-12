Wells St. Market is joining the Loop's food hall frenzy

As if the Loop wasn't already plenty of places to eat, Chicagoans will soon have a new option to work into their lunchtime routine. Wells St. Market is a new 10,500-square-foot food hall set to open later this year at 205 W Wacker Drive, located across the river from the Merchandise Mart and just off the Riverwalk.

Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments and Ameritus Real Estate Investment Management (the firm behind Wells St. Market) said the new food hall will offer a wide selection of unique dining options in a comfortable new setting. “Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious, diverse food options in an inviting and social atmosphere, and we’re confident that the team we’ve assembled will be instrumental in executing our vision for Wells St. Market,” Michael Marsal, founding partner of AMPI, said in a press release.

Specific dining options have yet to be named, but Wells St. Market’s anchor vendors will be announced in the coming weeks.

As far as the look of Wells St. Market is concerned, architectural firm Holabird & Root will oversee upgrades to the building's ground-floor façade. Planned exterior features include a new building entrance, outdoor seating, a walk-up window and transitional floor-to-ceiling windows that can fully open (weather permitting, of course). The new space will be designed by Karen Herold, of the interior design firm Studio K.

Wells St. Market will join another Loop food hall that held its grand opening in Chicago’s central business district last August. The 24,000-square-foot Revival Food Hall is located on the first floor of the National building, 125 S Clark St, and offers diners 15 fast-casual stalls to choose from, including Furious Spoon, Aloha Pokē Co and Black Dog Gelato.

