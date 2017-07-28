West Loop’s Brooklyn Boulders is transforming into a giant escape room this fall

The escape room fad is reaching the point of oversaturation, which doesn’t mean the trend has retired—it just means organizers are stepping up their game. In April, Escape Room Races brought their mobile, interactive puzzle game to Grant and Millennium Parks. On September 12, the same company will bring its game to West Loop’s Brooklyn Boulders for one night of puzzling/climbing madness. It’s like a crossover episode of millennial trends.

Escape Room Races breaks from the traditional form in that their games occupy large spaces (like, say, a rock-climbing gym). Participants will work in teams of three to five, and the whole game can occupy up to 1,200 people. The escape room features a series of puzzles, lock boxes, UV lights, heat activated ink (whaaaat?) and more.

No, you can’t scale the walls to escape the room. But once the game’s over, the gym will be open for climbing. Hit up Escape Room Races’ website to grab your tickets, which are $49 each.

