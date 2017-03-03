What you need to know about tonight's trans liberation protest

A protest for transgender rights could draw thousands of demonstrators to downtown Chicago on Friday. The event, which is set to take place from 6 to 9pm at the intersection of Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue, was organized in response to a recent decision by the Trump administration to rescind federal protections for transgender students. Demonstrators will also honor the memory of Keke Collier, a trans woman who was killed in Chicago last month.

According to the event’s Facebook page, more than 2,200 people are planning to attend the Friday evening protest, while another 6,200 say they’re interested. “We will be protesting the overturned school protections for trans students across this nation and fighting for trans liberation,” organizers of the event stated on Facebook. “We will not tolerate transphobia, transmisogyny or misogyny, homophobia, racism, xenophobia, islamophobia, classism, ableism, or antisemitism!”

Organizers say that the demonstration is open to everyone, regardless of gender. If you're interested in following along, you'll find photos and tweets from the protest by under the hashtag #TransUpFront.

