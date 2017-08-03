Where to see Chicago theater’s youth movement this summer

School's out—time to put on a show. The next generation of Chicago theater makers, as represented by teen programs affiliated with larger theaters or in some cases companies entirely dedicated to developing youth ensembles, is on full display this summer, performing community-minded original works. Here's a quick guide to three teen-powered plays you can check out this month.

About Face Youth Theatre: Brave Like Them

About Face Youth Theatre’s ensemble created and performs this queer-eyed look at the “riot grrrl” movement of the 1990s. Through August 6, The Buena at Pride Arts Center.

{she crew}: Uprising of the Snowflakes

A writing and performance empowerment program for girls and trans youth ages 12 to 14, {she crew} presents the culmination of its summer intensive, a devised work about identity and politics. August 4 and 5, Jane Addams Hull House Museum.

Adventure Stage Chicago: Among Us

A girl created in a lab learns the difference between monsters and helpers in this play crafted by the 30 Chicago students in Adventure Stage Chicago’s Trailblazers summer mentorship program. August 18, Vittum Theater.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.