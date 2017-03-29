White Sox will offer more than 70 craft beers and a 16-inch grilled cheese this season

There are a lot of questions surrounding the White Sox on the field, but this year's off-the-field product is getting some serious upgrades. This week, the team announced several new marketing partnerships and provided a sneak peek at its updated food and drink menu for the 2017 season. And surprise, surprise, craft beer is going to be a big draw on the South Side during the Sox's much-anticipated rebuild.

Goose Island Beer Company is among four breweries tied to the Midwest with new marketing deals at Guaranteed Rate Field this year, and that means there will be a lot of options for craft-beer connoisseurs. Pabst Brewing Company, Bell's Brewery, Founders Brewing Company and Goose Island will have beers on sale during White Sox home games, and each company will be marketed throughout the ballpark and featured in a new "Beer of the Homestand" in-game promotion. Earlier this month, the White Sox began filling the void left by former beer partner Miller by announcing a new corporate sponsorship deal with Constellation Brands that, among other things, made Modelo Especial the team’s first official import beer.

The newly renamed "Craft Kave" (formerly the Bullpen Bar) is where fans will be able to find many of the new beer brands available at Guaranteed Rate this season. The menu has more than 70 options, so drink up!

The White Sox will also have some tasty new food options this year, including a ridiculous 16-inch brisket mac-and-cheese grilled cheese.

Some other items on the menu include a jalapeño cheddar sausage ominously named "The Heater," a chicken margarita sandwich and Latin vegetable salad, and the "Four Bagger" burger, which stacks four quarter-pound beef patties on a toasted bun. South Side fans will also get their very own burger in 2017 called the "Southside Burger," with two patties, Italian beef, provolone cheese and giardiniera. If you're heading to Guaranteed Rate Field, make sure to arrive hungry.

