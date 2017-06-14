‘Yank!’ coming to Pride Films and Plays’ 2017–2018 season

The musical Yank!, a gay love story set in the armed forces during World War II, will get its Chicago premiere from Pride Films and Plays in January.

Yank!, written by the sibling team of David and Joseph Zellnik, had a well-received Off Broadway production by the York Theatre Company in 2010. Soon after, director David Cromer was attached to further develop the piece for a future Broadway production that never materialized. (This is why “Broadway-bound” is usually more of a marketing term than an accurate descriptor.) David Zak will direct the Chicago premiere, running January 13 to February 18.

Preceding it in PF&P’s season is Perfect Arrangement, a comedy by Topher Payne about gay couples keeping each others’ secret in the Cold War–era State Department. Derek van Barham directs for a September 22 to October 23 run.

The previously announced production of Douglas Carter Beane’s The Nance, opening next month, has also been retroactively added to Pride’s four-play season; the final piece, a world premiere to be named later, will open next spring.

