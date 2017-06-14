You can buy dried Wrigley Field ivy for $200

You might have a T-shirt or hat to commemorate the Cubs' 2016 World Series title, but if you're looking for a really unique way to remember that day, we have just the thing: dried ivy leaves from Wrigley Field's outfield. According to an email sent to premiere clients and season-ticket holders earlier this week, the dried foliage is going for a cool $200 a pop (plus $15 shipping and handling).

ESPN reported that groundskeepers typically discard the ivy in November, but since 2016 broke the curse, the team decided to collect the leaves and authenticate them individually with a hologram. We know that ivy is special, but this is getting a little extreme—even for Cubs fans.

