You can buy this Frank Lloyd Wright house in the west suburbs (if you have a million bucks)

By Kris Vire Posted: Monday July 24 2017, 11:39am

Photograph courtesy L.W. Reedy Real Estate

Frank Lloyd Wright fans take note: Another of the famed architect's Chicago-area homes is back on the market. The F.B. Henderson House—a 5,500-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath home in west suburban Elmhurst—is listed for $1.1 million. Built in 1901, it's the only FLW design in Elmhurst. Check out photos below, and if you're ready to make an offer, see the full listing here.

All photographs: L.W. Reedy Real Estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 514 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

