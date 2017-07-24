You can buy this Frank Lloyd Wright house in the west suburbs (if you have a million bucks)

Frank Lloyd Wright fans take note: Another of the famed architect's Chicago-area homes is back on the market. The F.B. Henderson House—a 5,500-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath home in west suburban Elmhurst—is listed for $1.1 million. Built in 1901, it's the only FLW design in Elmhurst. Check out photos below, and if you're ready to make an offer, see the full listing here.
All photographs: L.W. Reedy Real Estate
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest