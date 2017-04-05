You can get free caramel popcorn at Garrett Popcorn tomorrow

To ease you through the second half of the week, we've got a tip on how to score a free treat. Garrett Popcorn is celebrating National Caramel Popcorn day on Thursday, April 6 by giving away free small bags of CaramelCrisp with the purchase of any other Garrett Popcorn product (limit one free bag per customer).
Non-locals, you're not left out—if you've gotta get your CaramelCrisp fix, you'll get free shipping with the code "CARAMEL" on a 1-gallon tin of CaramelCrisp. Hey, it's almost the weekend, so treat yourself.
