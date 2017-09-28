You can get limited-edition ‘Wicker Park’ sneakers at the new adidas Originals flagship store

In further evidence that Wicker Park is the new Lincoln Park, Chicago’s new adidas Originals flagship store opens next Thursday, October 5, at 1532 North Milwaukee Avenue. To mark the occasion, the sneaker brand is releasing a limited-edition shoe, the EQT Support ADV Wicker Park, that can only be purchased at the new shop.

Just 300 pairs will be sold of the new sneakers, which sport a stylized representation of the neighborhood’s Milwaukee-Damen-North intersection on the tongue (the diagonal stripe is blue, a nod to Milwaukee Avenue and the CTA Blue Line).

For a chance to purchase a pair of the Wicker Park kicks (which run $150), you’ll have to register tomorrow, Friday, September 29, on the adidas Confirmed mobile app. Check out more shots of the EQT Support ADV Wicker Park in the Chicago wild below.

Photograph: courtesy adidas

Photograph: courtesy adidas

Photograph: courtesy adidas

Photograph: courtesy adidas

