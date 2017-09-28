  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You can get limited-edition ‘Wicker Park’ sneakers at the new adidas Originals flagship store

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday September 28 2017, 12:08pm

You can get limited-edition ‘Wicker Park’ sneakers at the new adidas Originals flagship store
Photograph: Courtesy adidas

In further evidence that Wicker Park is the new Lincoln Park, Chicago’s new adidas Originals flagship store opens next Thursday, October 5, at 1532 North Milwaukee Avenue. To mark the occasion, the sneaker brand is releasing a limited-edition shoe, the EQT Support ADV Wicker Park, that can only be purchased at the new shop.

Just 300 pairs will be sold of the new sneakers, which sport a stylized representation of the neighborhood’s Milwaukee-Damen-North intersection on the tongue (the diagonal stripe is blue, a nod to Milwaukee Avenue and the CTA Blue Line).

For a chance to purchase a pair of the Wicker Park kicks (which run $150), you’ll have to register tomorrow, Friday, September 29, on the adidas Confirmed mobile app. Check out more shots of the EQT Support ADV Wicker Park in the Chicago wild below.

Photograph: courtesy adidas

 

Photograph: courtesy adidas

 

Photograph: courtesy adidas

 

Photograph: courtesy adidas

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kris Vire 542 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments