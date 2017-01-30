You can get two meals for the price of one at Oyster Bah on Groundhog Day

Celebrate the shortening of winter (we can hope, right?) on Groundhog Day with a two-for-one deal at Lincoln Park's Oyster Bah. Anyone who heads to the New England-style seafood restaurant for a meal on Thursday, February 2 will receive a gift certificate equal to the amount of their initial order of food and beverages. Which means that, just like a hapless traveler stuck in a Groundhog Day-style loop, you'll be able to go back and relive all of your favorite dishes, including oysters, New England stuffies and one-sided snapper.

Thankfully, this deal applies regardless of whether or not Punxsutawney Phil spots his shadow.

