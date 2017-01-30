  • Blog
You can get two meals for the price of one at Oyster Bah on Groundhog Day

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 2:01pm

Photograph: Anjali Pinto
Oyster Bah

Celebrate the shortening of winter (we can hope, right?) on Groundhog Day with a two-for-one deal at Lincoln Park's Oyster Bah. Anyone who heads to the New England-style seafood restaurant for a meal on Thursday, February 2 will receive a gift certificate equal to the amount of their initial order of food and beverages. Which means that, just like a hapless traveler stuck in a Groundhog Day-style loop, you'll be able to go back and relive all of your favorite dishes, including oysters, New England stuffies and one-sided snapper. 

Thankfully, this deal applies regardless of whether or not Punxsutawney Phil spots his shadow.

Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 268 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

