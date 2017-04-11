You can own the first base used in the Cubs' Game 7 World Series win

The Chicago Cubs are hot right now, and opportunities to own a piece of the team's historic 2016 season are at a fever pitch (pun intended). If you weren't sold on a pair of Wrigley Field seats that went on sale earlier this year, there's a new piece of Cubs memorabilia that will have you rounding the bases and emptying your savings. The actual first base used in the ninth and 10th innings of Game 7 of the World Series is up for auction, but it won't be cheap.

As of Tuesday, the base was commanding $15,025 on MLB.com's online auction site. But with six days left before bidding closes, the price tag is likely to go up significantly.

For anyone who doesn't remember, first base is where the final out of Game 7 was recorded. After runs by Albert Almora and Anthony Rizzo in the top of the 10th gave the Cubs an 8-6 lead over the Indians, Cleveland was able to get the score to 8-7 with two outs in the bottom of the inning. But before the Indians could tie the game, Michael Martinez hit a short grounder to Kris Bryant who fired the ball to Rizzo at first to end the game and break the curse.

Now, any Cubs fan would love to spin that yarn while they show off the newly framed first base hanging in their living room. But unless you're rolling in the dough, this is one sports dream that's unlikely to come true.

