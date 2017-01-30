Would you buy a pair of Wrigley Field seats for $899?

The Chicago Cubs made history in 2016, winning the World Series after a 108-year drought. Now, the team is letting fans take a piece of World Series history home with them by putting several sections of ballpark seats up for sale.

Fans looking to own a piece of Wrigley Field history will have to shell out $899 (plus $133 for shipping) for a set of seats removed after the 2016 World Series win. If you’re looking to save a little cash, you can get a seat set that was in use during the team’s 2015 foray into the National League Championship Series and removed during the 2015 offseason for $799, as well as the shipping cost.

Each set of two ballpark riser-mounted seats are attached to metal “L” shaped brackets and have been authenticated with Major League Baseball’s seal of authenticity. The seats were removed from various sections, including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box sections, as part of the ongoing renovation of Wrigley Field.

You can place your order for a seat set here starting on February 3.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.